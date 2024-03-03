Kiara, Diljit, Kareena shake leg at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

JAMNAGAR: The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have already presented many star-studded reunions and gatherings in Jamnagar.

On Day 2 of the festivities on Saturday, actors Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor were joined by Diljit Dosanjh at the dance stage in what created a 'reunion' of their 2019 movie 'Good Newwz'.

Kiara took to Instagram stories and shared a video of the three shaking legs together. "The Good News Reunion", Kiara captioned her story, accompanied with a hug and heart emoji.

The 'Shershah' actor tagged Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. She also mentioned Akshay Kumar, who was not present at the event on Saturday. "Missing Akshay sir", she added. Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji are also attending the mega bash. Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.