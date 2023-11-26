Kiara Advani relishes healthy pizza baked by hubby Sidharth, calls him "best chef"

MUMBAI: Celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the most loved B-Town couples and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

On Sunday, Sidharth turned chef for his wife Kiara and baked a pizza for her.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a video of the pizza on her stories which she captioned, “Sunday with the best chef @sidmalhotra Healthy pizza has never tasted better.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film ‘Shershaah’.

Recently, Sidharth appeared on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan 8’ where he revealed the one thing he missed about the single life is “Secretly meeting Kiara.”

Even though Sidharth and Kiara did not make their relationship public until they tied the knot, the small gestures from them both at private parties and events definitely left some hints for Karan and Varun to get thinking about it.

Speaking about it, Karan Johar said, “I remember they (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, and he had come to my party. But it was very sweet, because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realized that this is going to happen, they are going to happen.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in director Shankar’s next ‘Game Changer’ opposite Ram Charan. Apart from that, she also has ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in her kitty.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s web series ‘Indian Police Force’ which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film ‘Yodha’ in his kitty.