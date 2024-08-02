Khushi, Arjun Kapoor hinting at coming together for the first time for a mysterious project

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s beloved sibling duo, Khushi and Arjun Kapoor, have set the internet abuzz with their latest Instagram stories.

Both stars shared a video on their profiles featuring a bright, eye-catching sign that reads: “Mere Khushi Arjun Ayenge in a filmy style.”

The intrigue doesn’t stop there. The video, filled with suspense and excitement, teases viewers with the message “For the first time ever,” followed by “Khushi & Arjun,” hinting at their collaboration on a new project.

The cryptic message has left fans and industry insiders speculating about the nature of this mysterious project.

While details remain under wraps, the video has certainly heightened anticipation and excitement.

Khushi, who made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, and Arjun are set to come together for the first time.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what this talented duo has in store.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in 'Singham Again', starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty.

This film marks his 20th movie in the Hindi film industry.

Arjun will play an antagonist in the film, which also features Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff.

Talking about playing negative, Arjun had said that life has come full circle for him with this role as he started his career by doing characters with grey shades.