Keerthy Suresh’s Kannivedi kick starts with pooja

CHENNAI: National award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh will play the protagonist in the upcoming film, Kannivedi. The movie’s pooja was held in Chennai on July 15. Keerthy Suresh, producers SR Prakash Babu and SR Babu, filmmaker Ganesh Raj along with the other technicians, attended the ceremony.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Ganesh Raj, the film is anticipated to be action-thriller. The makers said that Kannivedi will be a women centric story, featuring Keerthy Suresh in a role that breaks new ground. Talking about the movie, producer SR Prabu said, “Kannivedi combines the best of thrilling storytelling and technology that is relevant, creating an experience that will engage and entertain viewers.”

The film’s cinematography will be handled by Madhesh Manickam, while JV Manikanda Balaji takes care of the editing. More information about Kannivedi will be announced by the makers in the upcoming days.