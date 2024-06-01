Keerthy Suresh -starrer Raghu Thatha to hit screens on August 15

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Suman Kumar of The Family Man fame, Raghu Thatha stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. On Friday, the makers announced that the film will release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

The makers of KGF, Hombale Films, are making their Tamil debut by bankrolling Raghu Thatha. MS Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay and Devadarshini, among others, play key roles. The film is an empowering tale of a young woman’s journey to save the identity of her people and land.

Sean Roldan is composing the music, while Yamini Yagnamurthy is handling the camera. TS Suresh is overseeing the cuts. The team wrapped the shooting of the film last year in the month of May.

Keerthy Suresh is making her debut in the Hindi film industry with Baby John. She also has Revolver Rita and Kannivedi in the pipeline.