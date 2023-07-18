Keeravani to start composing for Gentleman 2

CHENNAI: Music composing of Gentleman 2, produced by KT Kunjumon, to begin at Bolgatty Palace Island in Kochi. After 30 years, he is now producing the second part of the film, whose prequel was helmed by Shankar.

A Gokul Krishna is directing this film. Oscar award-winning music director MM Keeravani is composing the music, while Kaviperarasu Vairamuthu is penning the lyrics.

MM Keeravani with KTK

As a first leg of materializing Gentleman 2, MM Keeravani will be reaching Kochi on July 19 with Vairamuthu. Announcement on the cast and technical crew will be made soon by the makers.