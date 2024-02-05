"Keep humanity above religion & belief," says Rajinikanth in 'Lal Salaam' trailer

CHENNAI: The makers of the much-awaited Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial 'Lal Salaam', have released the film's trailer on Monday.

Releasing the trailer, Lyca Productions, the film's production house, took to its official X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "The Pulsating LAL SALAAM trailer is OUT NOW! A glimpse into a gripping tale that awaits!" (sic)

The trailer begins with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, both trying to be cricketers, but are now engaged in fight for their rights. Then, the song Ther Thiruvizha exuding festival vibes, ends up showing us a confrontation scene between two sets of belief groups. Actor Rajinikanth then makes an appearance as Moideen Bhai, who says that he does respect the courts but not the people who are in it.



The trailer then shows both Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth trying to balance cricket and the religious harmony in the village. The video clip ends with Moideen Bhai's speech, who requests all the people in the town to keep humanity above religion and belief.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions, 'Lal Salaam' also features Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar and Thambi Ramaiah in supporting roles.

Former cricketer Kapil Dev will also be seen in a cameo role in the film. Telugu actor Jeevitha Rajasekhar will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

'Lal Salaam' has music composed by AR Rahman, marking his first-ever collaboration with Aishwarya. With cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy, the film has editing by B Pravin Baaskar.

The film is releasing in theatres on February 9.

