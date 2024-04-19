Kavin’s Star to release on May 10

CHENNAI: The makers of Kavin-starrer Star have announced the release date of the film, along with a poster. The film is set to have a summer release on May 10. The poster features the actor on a bike in front of a theatre in Chennai, along with a few other posters of the film in the background.

Apart from Kavin, the film also features Aaditi S Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Lal in major roles.

Written and directed by Elan, the film is bankrolled by Rise East Entertainment and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.