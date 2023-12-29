Kavin’s next helmed by Sathish titled Kiss

CHENNAI: Actor Kavin’s Dada is one of the biggest hits of 2023. While his upcoming Star is in its final stages of production, the exclusive update we hear from the camp is that the film has been titled Kiss.

A tinseltown source told DT Next, “The film will be a rom-com and the shoot is progressing at a rapid pace. The project has been titled Kiss and will be officially announced soon.”

Sathish Krishnan

The sources also revealed that Preethi Asrani, who made her debut in Tamil and won critical acclaim for her role in Sasikumar’s hit film Ayothi, is playing the female lead.



Kavin rose to fame with Kana Kaanum Kaalangal and went on to acquire a huge fan base with Bigg Boss Season 3. He also assisted director Nelson Dilipkumar in Vijay’s Beast last year.