Kavin ties knot with Monicka, shares photos from wedding

CHENNAI: On Sunday, actor Kavin got married to his long-time girlfriend Monicka. It was an intimate ceremony, with the presence of family and close friends. A few celebrities from the film industry were also present in the event.

Kavin rose to fame with his performance in many Tamil soap opera. The actor made his debut as a lead in Natpuna Enanu Theriyuma, alongside Ramya Nambeesan. He was also one of the participants in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

In the workfront, the Lift actor was last seen in Dada, which was well-received among the audience. He is now working on an yet-to-be-titled film, helmed by choreographer Sathish. The music for the movie will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.