Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Merry Christmas' to release on Dec 8

CHENNAI: In an exciting development, the highly-anticipated film ‘Merry Christmas,’ starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, will now hit the screens a week earlier. The makers have announced the film's new release date as December 8, 2023.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan of 'Andhadhun' fame, the film features Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It marks the Tamil debut of both Katrina and Sriram Raghavan.

'Merry Christmas' is shot in two languages, Tamil and Hindi, with different supporting actors.

The Tamil version co-stars are actors Radikaa Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams, while the Hindi version has Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, in the same roles. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also be playing cameos.

The film’s vintage-themed posters have garnered immense appreciation from fans and celebrities alike, showcasing the film's attention to detail and artistic vision.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.