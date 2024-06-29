Katrina Kaif can't wait to watch Vicky Kaushal's quirky film 'Bad Newz'

MUMBAI: Like every fan, after watching the hilarious trailer of 'Bad Newz', actor Katrina Kaif is also super excited and can't wait for Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film.

On her Instagram story on Friday, Katrina re-posted the film's trailer and gave a shout-out.

She wrote, "Can't wait for this. Congratulations." The trailer for Dharma Productions' latest comedy, 'Bad Newz' dropped on Friday. This quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation-yes, that's a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven!

The trailer stars Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood. Enter Triptii Dimri, the firecracker caught in the middle of this unexpected double paternity.

The movie will also star Neha Dhupia as per the trailer.