Kartik, Kiara's dance track 'Sun Sajni' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' teaser out

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the new track 'Sun Sajni'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser which he captioned, "Celebrate the Magic of Love with this years biggest Prem Katha..#SunSajni Releasing Tomorrow !!#SatyaPremKiKatha.29thJune."

In the teaser, actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani could be seen twinning in beautiful red traditional outfits and playing Garba.

Soon after the 'Freddy' actor shared the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "very excited for the movie," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "so excited for this one! the costumes, the dancing, it all looks so good!!!"

"Can't wait for this song," a fan wrote. The full song will be out on June 21. Recently, the makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' unveiled three tracks 'Gujju Pataka', 'Naseeb Se' and 'Aaj Ke Baad' and all of them received massive responses from the fans. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Shankar's next 'Game Changer' opposite Ram Charan.







