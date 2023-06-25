Begin typing your search...

Kartik, Kiara promotes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Jaipur

The promotional tour of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Rajasthan commenced from Jaipur on Saturday with lead actors Kartik and Kiara gracing the occasion.

ByIANSIANS|25 Jun 2023 2:34 AM GMT
Kartik, Kiara promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha in Jaipur
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: Sameer Vidwans directorial ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has raised the excitement of the fans ever since the trailer launch of the musical, romantic film.

The promotional tour of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Rajasthan commenced from Jaipur on Saturday with lead actors Kartik and Kiara gracing the occasion.

The film crew and the actors visited the Jal Mahal, which stands as the epitome of love, an ideal destination for a film like 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to showcase the story of pure love.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will release in theaters on June 29.

Cinema newsSatyaprem Ki KathaKartik AaryanKiara Advani
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X