Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja on 1st day of Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is known for films like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise and others, visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Curry Road area of Mumbai on the first day of the Ganeshotsava.

The actor shared a picture of his visit on his Instagram for his followers. Donning a pastel pink kurta, Kartik looked extremely dapper for the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi as he arrived early in the morning and started the season.

Kartik wrote in the caption, “Its that Joyous time of the year. Ganpati Bappa Moriya. #LalBagchaRaja (sic)”.

Its that Joyous time of the yearGanpati Bappa Morya #LalBaughchaRaja pic.twitter.com/0uL8fcEaYg — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 19, 2023

The actor also follows a tradition of taking blessings of Bappa at Siddhivinayak on day one of his film releases.



Meanwhile, on the work the actor is busy with the shoot of his highly anticipated next with Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’. Earlier, the first look of the film was released which showed Kartik looking into the camera as he donned the blazer with "India" written on it.

The upcoming film is based on a true story of a sportsperson. The actor sports short hair in the first look, and has attempted a never been seen before look for the film. His sharp buzz-cut haircut and the intense look on his face gave the viewers a glimpse that he has a riveting story to tell and one that will make the nation proud.

'Chandu Champion' went on floors with its mahurat shot in London in the presence of Sajid & Warda Nadiadwala along with Kabir Khan and Kartik present at the location with, a special guest of honour Minister of Culture, Media and Sports of the UK, Stuart Andrew.