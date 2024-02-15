Karthi 27 being filmed in sync sound

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that Karthi 27 will be directed by Premkumar of 96 fame. Produced by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film has Arvind Swami and Sri Divya in important roles.

The exclusive update we have for you is that the yet-to-be-titled project is being made in sync sound. “This would be Karthi’s second film after Kaatru Veliyidai that will be made in sync sound. The shoot of the film is taking place in real locations in Karaikudi, Kumbakonam and other southern districts. Premkumar believed that live sync would elevate the story,” said a source in the know to DT Next.

It is said that Sri Divya plays Karthi’s sister in the film and the female lead of the project is kept under the wraps. Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer while Govind Vasantha is the music composer.



