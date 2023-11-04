Karthik Subbaraj's 'Jigarthanda Double X' trailer out now

CHENNAI: The trailer for the upcoming Karthik Subbaraj's film 'Jigarthanda Double X' starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in lead roles is out now.

Karthik Subbaraj took to his X handle and wrote, "#JigarthandaDoubleXTrailer!! Personally..... can't wait to show the film to you all #JigarthandaDoubleX In Cinemas from November 10. #DoubleXDiwali." (sic)

The 170-second-long trailer shows parallels between a filmmaker and a gangster in 1975. The filmmaker (SJ Suryah) is trying to make the film he is shooting as a cult classic and hails himself high, while the gangster (Raghava Lawrence) is trying to break the stereotype of casting fair heroes as the leads in Tamil Cinema and introduces himself as "Tamil Cinema's first black hero".

The trailer then goes to show what happens between the two and introduces us to Shine Tom Chacko, Nimisha Sajayan, and other characters in the film with stunning action set pieces.

'Jigarthanda Double X' is the sequel to the 2014 film 'Jigarthanda' which starred Siddharth and Bobby Simha and earned two National Awards.

The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer by S S Thirunavukarasu, who collaborated with the filmmaker in 'Mercury' and 'Petta', and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

'Jigarthanda Double X' is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Kathiresan under the Stone Bench Films & Five Star Creations banners.

Releasing in multiple languages, the film is set to hit the screens on November 10.