Karthik Subbaraj's 'Jigarthanda Double X' to release on OTT on Dec 8

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's 'Jigarthanda Double X' will start streaming on Netflix from December 8, the platform said on Friday.

The Tamil action gangster drama, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, was released in theatres on November 10. It is a prequel to the 2014 blockbuster 'Jigarthanda', also directed by Subbaraj.

The South India arm of Netflix made the announcement on its official X page.

"Roll-camera-action! Indha Pandyaa Blockbuster paaka ellarum vaanga! Jigarthanda DoubleX is coming to Netflix on 8 December in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi! Coming soon in English. #JigarthandaDoubleXOnNetflix," the streamer said in the post.



The original 'Jigarthanda' revolved around a budding filmmaker who decides to draw inspiration from the life of a gangster for his feature film. Things go awry when he gets caught snooping on the mafia.

'Jigarthanda Double X', shot extensively in locations across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and S Kathiresan under the banners of Stone Bench Films and Five Star Creations, respectively.

