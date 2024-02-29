Karthik Subbaraj, RJ Balaji in contention to direct Thalapathy 69

CHENNAI: The suspense on who will direct Vijay in what could probably be his last film before his full-time entry into politics next year is growing among his fans with each passing day. The film would not only be his last project before 2026 but the project will also be designed in such a way that it would have the right elements in order to begin his political campaign as well. Earlier, it was widely reported that Atlee would be directing a proper political-thriller, which would give Vijay a fitting farewell in cinema before he turns into a full-time politician and will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. But there seems to be a change in the plan now.



Tinseltown sources say that Vijay has listened to one-liners from Karthik Subbaraj and RJ Balaji. “He is impressed with the one-liners and has asked them both to work on the final draft. He would select one upon hearing the full script,” a source told DT Next. Moreover, RRR producer DVV Danayya will be bankrolling the project, under his banner DVV Entertainment.