Karthik Subbaraj releases Bommai’s second single video

CHENNAI: Prominent and young director Karthik Subbaraj, released the second single video song from Bommai, titled Indha Kadhalil, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, sung by Andrea Jeremiah and Aslam, and penned by Madhan Karky.

Directed by Radha Mohan, based on the script written by MR Pon Parthiban, the upcoming romantic-thriller film Bommai, features SJ Suryah, Priya BhavaniShankar and Chandini Tamilarasan, among others. This movie is produced by V Maruthu Pandian, Dr Jasmine Santhosh, Dr Dheepa T Durai, under the banner of Angel Studios.

Karthik Subbaraj dropped the link of the video song and captioned, “Happy to release the second single video song Indha kadhalil of Bommai’’ (sic). Music composer AR Rahman, released the first single video song earlier this year, titled Mudhal Muththam, sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Shwetha Mohan.

Happy to release the second single video song Indha kadhalil of Bommai

Congrats to Dir Radhamohan, Yuvan Shankar Raja, SJ Suryah, and team!

Soulful song with SJ sir in full on romance mode



Do watch Bommai — karthik subbaraj, June 7, 2023

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Pradeep Ranganathan launched the album of the film, in a private audio launch function which was held yesterday. Earlier, the makers announced that the album of the film will be released by two young celebrities, but the identity of the stars was not revealed.

