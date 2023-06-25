Karthi wraps up the shoot of Japan

CHENNAI: Karthi Sivakumar has finished shooting for his much-anticipated film Japan, which is helmed by Raju Murugan and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Sources in tinseltown told DT Next that only a couple of days of patchwork has been left to be filmed. Japan is Karthi’s milestone film, as he completes 25 films in a career that has spanned over 16 years. The teaser of the film that was released on Karthi’s birthday last month, has clocked 13 million views so far. We hear that Japan is all set to hit the screens for Deepavali on November 12.

Japan has Anu Emmanuel playing the female lead, while Sunil, and Vijay Milton play important roles. GV Prakash has composed the music. Meanwhile, Karthi is also working on his 26th film directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, and will begin shooting for his 27th film, which will be directed by Premkumar of 96 fame.