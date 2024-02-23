Karthi wraps up Premkumar’s film in Vellore

CHENNAI: Last week, we had reported that Karthi 27, helmed by Premkumar is in its final stage of shooting. The latest exclusive update is that Karthi has wrapped up his portions for the shoot on Thursday. A source in the know told DT Next, “Karthi shot for a couple of hours on Thursday morning before the team bid him a farewell. He will be travelling to Tiruchy for an event, before joining the sets of his 26th film, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. He still has a few days of shoot left for Nalan’s film. Produced by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, Karthi 27 also has Arvind Swami, Sri Divya, Karunakaran and Swati Konde in important roles. The movie is touted to be an emotional family drama.





Apart from this, Karthi also has the sequels of Kaithi 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Sardar with director PS Mithran 2 in his lineup, that will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The actor was last seen in Japan, directed by Raju Murugan.

