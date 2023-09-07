Karthi releases teaser of Siddharth-starrer Chithha

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, actor Karthi released the teaser of Chithha. Taking to his X account, the actor shared the link of the trailer and tweeted, “The intensity of this story can be sensed by all.

Happy to present the incredible teaser of #CHITHHA. Wish you all the best #Siddharth, #SUArunkumar and team” (sic).

Helmed by SU Arun Kumar, the film stars Siddharth and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. Arun Kumar is known for his work in Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi and Sindhubaadh.

The movie’s songs are composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, while Vishal Chandrasekhar has scored the background music.

Produced by Siddharth, under his banner Etaki Entertainment, Balaji Subramanyam is the cinematographer for Chithha and Suresh A Prasad is the editor. The film is all set to hit the screens on September 28.