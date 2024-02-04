Karthi donates Rs 25 lakh to social welfare communities

CHENNAI: During the celebration of Karthi 25 in October, actor Karthi donated Rs One crore to various social welfare communities, who are working tirelessly for the development of the society. As a part of that, the actor has awarded Rs 25 lakh to 25 social activists, with each individual receiving Rs 1 lakh.

While speaking at the event, Karthi said, “As I complete 25 years in the film industry, I wanted to take an opportunity to give back to people. We have selected 25 schools and old-age homes to provide the necessary help for them. As a part of that, we invited 25 social workers and volunteers to honour them for their service and provide the cash reward as it will directly reach the people who are in need of help.”

The Japan actor praised the social activists for their works and stated, “Not everyone here have great financial background. But you all wished to help people with all your heart, which is not that easy. I am happy to meet you all in this stage because this will create an awareness for those who wish to provide an helping hand, but are unaware of the available platforms to contribute.”

The list of activists who were honoured in the event includes tribal rights activist Amudhavalli, trans activist Hasina, Ravi, Deivaraj who helps people with metal disability, Sudhakar, Vidyalakshmi, Serina, environmental activist Bharathidasan, Buhari Raja, Nagaraj, Rafael Raj, Daisy Rani, animal activist Vijayakanth, Joshua, Manikandan, Arumugam, Chandrukumar, Bakiyalakshmi, Manjari, Madhumitha, Devi, Uravugal NGO, Vyasai Thozhargal, Harikrishnan, VP Gunasekaran and Derick Hatsan.