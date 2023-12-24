Kareena, Saif in London to celebrate Christmas

LONDON: After celebrating their son Taimur’s 7th birthday at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana, star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan headed to London to ring in Christmas.

On Sunday, Kareena shared stunning images of her hubby Saif and son Taimur from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The images show Taimur and Saif enjoying a football match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“23-12-2023 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” she captioned the post.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from that, she also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film ‘Devara’ alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.