Kareena Kapoor's struggle for perfect Diwali family pic continues

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan must know how hard is to convince little kids to stay in one position to get clicked.

Like last year’s Diwali, Kareena once again failed to get perfect fam-jam pictures as her and Saif Ali Khan’s second born Jeh is always in full “masti” mood.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jab We Met’ star posted several images from her Diwali celebrations.

The first picture shows Saif and his son Taimur looking at the camera while Kareena is busy trying to get Jeh to pose.

In the second snap, Jeh is seen running away from the frame.

“Sooooo cute!!! [?][?] Almost thought my eyesight is poor bcs of the picture quality lmao,” a netizen wrote.

Kareena, Saif and their boys were dressed in traditional wear. Kareena looked elegant in a pink-hued kurta set paired with a matching dupatta. Saif opted for a white kurta and matching dhoti.

Taimur and Jehangir were also decked up in kurta-dhoti sets.

Kareena and Saif have worked together in ‘LOC Kargil’ (2003) and ‘Omkara’ (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film ‘Tashan’ that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena’s film ‘The Buckingham Murders’ helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film ‘Devara’ alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.