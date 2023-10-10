Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her skin care routine

MUMBAI:Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for her upcoming projects on Monday took out some time from her busy schedule to pamper her skin. Taking to Instagram story, Kareena shared a mirror selfie flaunting a mask on her face.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Let's 'face' it." Kareena on Saturday began shooting for director Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film 'Singham Again'. Recently, Kareena shared a picture from the film's set and captioned it, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S. He is one of my most favourite directors. This is my fourth film with him...and of course not the last ...Ready Steady Go... @itsrohitshetty."

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story (Photo: ANI)

'Singham Again' marks Rohit and Kareena's fourth collaboration after 'Golmaal Returns', 'Golmaal 3' and 'Singham Returns'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.



The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'. 'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will also be seen in a special appearance role in the film reprising their roles Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen in the thriller film 'Jaane Jaan' which streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh the film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Apart from this, Kareena also has director Hansal Mehta's next film and 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.