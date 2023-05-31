Kareena Kapoor poses for husband Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Kareena Kapoor posed for her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as he clicked a beautiful photo of the diva.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a picture of herself and showered praised for Saif. She captioned the post, "Apart from being the best actor I know...he also does take the best pictures...any guesses who? The Husband... Ok bye time to workout..."

The images show Kareena posing in a white t-shirt that she paired with a grey shorts and green shoes.

Kareena looked stunning in minimal makeup and a sleek bun.

Fans heaped praises on her after seeing the pictures.

"Ohho looking Attitude really fantastic," a fan commented.

"So Beautiful..@@kareenakapoorkhan.." a netizen wrote.

Another commented, "Natural beauty."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena shares screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in 'The Crew'.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor produce the film while Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.