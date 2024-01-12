Karan Sharma on 'Udaariyan': Portraying Pakistani character is entirely new for me

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Sharma, who plays Murtazim Siddiqui in ‘Udaariyan’ shared that portraying a Pakistani character is entirely new for him, and said he accepted this role as it is challenging and involves a variety of events.



Karan said he loves the storyline of the show, and finds his character graph extremely interesting.

“When I heard the story and my character's narration, I found it very interesting. First of all, I'm playing a Muslim guy from Pakistan, so portraying a Pakistani character is entirely new for me. It's also my second time playing a Muslim role after many years. The first time was in my debut show, 'Pyaar ka Bandhan’,” shared Karan.

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame actor said: “This role, however, is different. The character is in my age group, and I'm portraying a more mature guy. That's what makes it intriguing. I accepted this role because it's challenging and involves a variety of events. It's a character that requires a lot of energy. So, I found it interesting and agreed to take on the role.”

Talking in detail about his character, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor said: “The character I am playing is Murtazim, who is associated with the royal family and has a political background. The character is deeply rooted in the political happenings of Pakistan.”

Karan is currently shooting for the show in Chandigarh.

“Indeed, it's very cold in Chandigarh, and shooting outdoors in such low temperatures, especially at night, poses a challenge. The first day was quite challenging and a bit hectic due to a late-night shoot. However, I am coping well, and while it's a different experience, I have no regrets. Health is a priority, and I am taking it as a healthy challenge,” he added.

The show stars Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat in the lead. It airs on Colors.