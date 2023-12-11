Karan Kundrra: Tejasswi 'ke liye mai duniya rakh deta hun kadmon pe'

MUMBAI: Actor and host of 'Temptation Island India', Karan Kundrra has confessed about how much his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, means to him, and said 'inke liye mai duniya rakh deta hoon kadmon pe'.

All set for the final 'Pyaar ki Pariksha', viewers are eagerly waiting to see which relationships will finally stand the test of time.

Adding a dash of love and laughter to the finale week, Karan and his partner Tejasswi, popularly known as #TejRan made a sudden entry in the girls' villa and welcomed everyone for a special Bollywood night, marking the season's conclusion.

As the season reaches its final week, the love couples saw their video stories and journeys showcasing the connections formed on the island. It was the moment for the girls to make a crucial decision -- choosing one guy each as their connection among all the tempters. Those without connections would leave the show immediately, bringing their journey to an end.

In the events that unfolded, Karan and Tejasswi, took a moment to confess how much they mean to each other.

Karan confessed: "Tejasswi ko dekh kar mere dil mein laddoo phutne shuru ho jaate hai. Inke wajah se meri conviction pyaar ke baare mein bohot badh gayi hai. There's a reason I believe in a show like 'Temptation Island' because I myself met Teju on a show like this and we both fell in love."

The ex-‘Bigg Boss’ contestant further said: "Inke liye mai duniya rakh deta hoon kadmon pe. Mere dil ki raani, mere Dil ki sabse badi Temptation hai Tejasswi. Teju nei mere liye kayi chizo ke maiyne badal diye hai aur inke liye maine apne zindagi ke maiyne badal diye hai."

In respond to Karan, Tejasswi said: "I am here on 'Temptation Island India' today not just to entertain myself but also to make the contestants understand what love is."

"The kind of journey Karan and I have had on a show like this, I want the couples and connections on the show to know what love actually feels like. I got to know that it's Bollywood night here and we will decide the winner and I love to be a judge. Mere andar keeda to hai iska," the 'Naagin 6' actress said.

An emotional moment unfolded as Gargee Nady and Faiz Baloch watched their video, realising they wouldn't end up together. Despite Faiz putting in his best efforts, it was evident that Gargee's feelings weren't mutual. She was confused between Faiz and Jimmy throughout her journey.

Tejasswi praised Faiz for his one-sided love, recognising his unwavering commitment despite not receiving the same affection in return.

Tejasswi expressed her admiration for Faiz, saying,"Koi pyaar kare to Faiz ki tarah kare! What a guy you are! Seriously, I mean it. I can see it in your eyes, jis garv ke saath khule mei Jo bolte ho ki Jo hai yahi hai, isi bandi ke saath rehna hai, wo krte ho. Mai wo dard bhi dekh rhi thi ki mere opposite Mera Bhai hi hai Jo is bandi ko like karta hai, I could sense the dilemma!"

Karan appreciated the situation, stating that it's one of those rare instances where there is no villain.

'Temptation Island India' airs on JioCinema.