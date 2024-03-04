Kanpur's Vaibhav Gupta wins Indian Idol 14

MUMBAI: Kanpur's Vaibhav Gupta has won singing reality show "Indian Idol 14" after besting co-contestants Subhadeep Das Chowdhary from Kolkata and Rajasthan's Piyush Panwar.

Gupta, 19, was awarded with a cheque of Rs 25 Lakh from Sony Entertainment Television and a Brezza from co-sponsors Maruti Suzuki India Ltd in a ceremony last night.

The singer says he wants to pursue a career in playback singing.

"When I was a kid, I usually said idol (Indian Idol) is my dream and today it has come true for me. I am very happy and feel very proud that I have made my father happy. I thought if I work hard for long enough, one day I will get it (The idol trophy) and today I have become the winner of Idol 14," Gupta told PTI.

The young singer wants to build his own music studio to kickstart his musical journey with the cash prize he won.

“I will make my dream studio. I will make new songs in the studio and will try my best to reach you with my voice and good music,” he said.