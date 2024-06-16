Kannappa is not mythology but our history: Vishnu Manchu

CHENNAI: Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is headlined by Vishnu Manchu. The teaser of the film was launched recently. During the event, the team shared a few words about the making and what went behind.

Vishnu Manchu said, “I was able to bring Kannappa to the screen because of Lord Shiva’s blessings. Kannappa is not mythology, it is our history. It is a story from the second century during the Chola kings’ time. Even in the seventh century, Shankaracharya spoke about Kannappa. Poet Dhurjati wrote about the Nayanars in the 14th century and Kannappa is one among them. It was printed in English by the British in the 18th century and we found that book in Bikaner University. Everyone will understand why so many artistes were chosen for this film only after watching it. Updates will be coming from Kannappa every Monday from July.”

AVA Entertainments and 24 Frames Factory are backing the film. Producer Dr Mohan Babu shared, “Kannappa is new to any generation. It is not just a devotional film; it includes various elements.”

Filmmaker Mukesh Kumar Singh stated, “In Kannappa, my strength lies in my artistes. Everyone acted brilliantly and beyond my expectations. Ramayana and Mahabharata are not mythology; they are our history. We have told the story of a devotee. Kannappa offered his eyes to God without asking for anything. Where else can you find a greater story than that?”