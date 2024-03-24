Kanguva teaser nears two crore views on YouTube

CHENNAI: The teaser of Suriya’s Kanguva was unveiled at the Grand Amazon Prime Video India event in Mumbai on March 19. The Sizzle teaser received appreciation for the performance of the actors and the VFX works, setting high expectation for the film. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani in prominent roles.

In the teaser video, Suriya and Bobby Deol locked horns and it is about the eternal rivalry, which spans for over 300 years. The video has garnered more than 1.8 crore views in YouTube.

Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, the Siva said, “The entire team has put a lot of hardwork behind Kanguva. We were all waiting to see as to how the audience would receive it. I am glad there was cheerfulness all around. The business angle of a film will always be there and cannot be avoided. We have done the movie with conviction and have made justice to what we set out for.”

Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green, Kanguva is now in the post-production stage after nearly two years of intense shooting and pre-production.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music while Vetri Palanisamy has done the cinematography. Nishadh Yusuf is overseeing the cuts. The film is expected to release in multiple languages.