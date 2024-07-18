Kanguva first single to release on Suriya's birthday

CHENNAI: Updates for Suriya's birthday have begun to flow. The makers of Kanguva have announced that the first single from the film will be out on July 23. The song has been titled 'Fire Song'.

Sharing the announcement with a poster on X, the makers wrote, "Ignite your spirits and prepare yourselves for a blazing celebration. #FireSong from #Kanguva is set to release on July 23rd. #KanguvaFromOct10 (sic)."

Totued to be a fantasy action, Siruthai Siva is helming the film. The new poster features Suriya in a backshot, surrounded by fire.

Bankrolled by Studio Green, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol are making their debut in Tamil with Kanguva. The cast also includes Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Natarajan Subramaniam, Bose Venkat, and KGF Avinash.

Recently, the producer stated that the sequel to Kanguva will begin shooting in late 2025 and hit screens in early 2027.

Vetri Palanisamy handles the cinematography, and Nishadh Yusuf does the editing. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film.

Kanguva will hit the screens worldwide on October 10 in 3D and IMAX formats.