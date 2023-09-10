Kangana Ranaut celebrates 2 years of ‘Thalaivii’

MUMBAI: The biographical drama ‘Thalaivii’ starring Kangana Ranaut on Sunday clocked 2 years.

Kangana re-shared a fan’s special post featuring her character to mark this day and wrote “One of my most favourites.”

She also re-posted producer Shailesh R Singh’s post, which read, “2 years to our one of most special film #thalaivii.’

Helmed by A.L. Vijay. 'Thalaivii' is a 2021 biographical drama film based on the life of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa (played by Kangana Ranaut), her relationship with the illustrious M. G. Ramachandran (played by Arvind Swami), and her turbulent ascent to power as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Kangana gave her best for the film and she put a lot of effort into making the character look real. In fact, she gained 20 kgs in just six months for her role.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in 'Tejas'.

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride among people about valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

She also be seen in ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

Makers shifted the release date to September 28 due to technical delays.

Helmed by P Vasu,' Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. It is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.