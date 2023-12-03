Kanaa fame Darshan’s upcoming film launched in Bengaluru

Begin typing your search...

The film is directed by renowned filmmaker Thamizh, who shot to fame for his critically-acclaimed movie Seththumaan. The film features Darshan of Kanaa fame in the lead character.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Dec 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-03 01:00:48.0  )
CHENNAI: Tamil cinema has touched the pinnacle of glory by adapting novels into movies. Cinemakaaran S Vinoth Kumar deeply inclined to the audacious attempt of endowing such unique and distinctly appealing tradition has collaborated with renowned novelist Perumal Murugan, who is penning story and dialogue for his upcoming production.

The film is directed by renowned filmmaker Thamizh, who shot to fame for his critically-acclaimed movie Seththumaan. The film features Darshan of Kanaa fame in the lead character. Darshana Rajendran, who wowed the Pan-Indian audiences with her naturalistic and spellbinding performances in movies like Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Hridayam is playing the female lead.

Talking about the venue, director Thamizh says, “It’s really a great privilege to have a producer like S Vinoth Kumar, who carries the earnest desire of encouraging and materialising content-driven movies. I am delighted to get an opportunity to yet again attempt something that will be a likable piece of work for everyone. I am looking forward to a wonderful experience in creating this dream project.”

The film will see Deepak handling the cinematography, along with Kannan as the editor. Bindhu Malini and Vedanth Bharadwaj will be the music directors for the film.

The shooting of this yet-to-be-titled movie commenced on December 1 in Bangalore. The details about others in the star-cast will be revealed soon.

DTNEXT Bureau

