Kamal unveils title look of #GV25

CHENNAI: A few days ago, we had exclusively reported that music composer-actor GV Prakash has turned producer for #GV25 and now it is official that his 25th film is titled Kingston.

The title look of the movie was released by Kamal Haasan on Tuesday. The actor also participated in the launch ceremony of Kingston and clapped the board for the first shot.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Kamal Prakash, the film features Divya Bharathi as the female lead, marking second collaboration between Divya and GV. Kingston is billed to be a sea-adventure horror tale, produced by Zee Studios and GV Prakash’s Parallel Universe Pictures.

GV Prakash, who is also composing the music for the film, states, “After listening to the script, I was confident that it would appeal to the interests of audiences ranging from kids to adults.

I instantly decided to produce it. I am privileged to have Kamal Haasan who has launched my production house and congratulated me for grand success.”

Gokul Benoy is handling the cinematography and editing is taken care by San Lokesh.