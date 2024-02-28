Begin typing your search...

Anand Narayan, director of Vijay Anthony’s India Pakistan, helms the project. Billed to be a comedy-entertainer, Inga Naan Thaan Kingu stars debutant Priyalaya as the female lead.

28 Feb 2024
Kamal unveils first look of Santhanam’s Inga Naan Thaan Kingu
Inga Naan Thaan Kingu first look poster; Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Santhanam, who was last seen in Vadakkupatti Ramasamy, is gearing up for his next film, titled Inga Naan Thaan Kingu. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan unveiled the first look of the film on Wednesday.

Anand Narayan, director of Vijay Anthony’s India Pakistan, helms the project. Billed to be a comedy-entertainer, Inga Naan Thaan Kingu stars debutant Priyalaya as the female lead. The other cast includes Thambi Ramaiah, the late actor Mano Bala and Munishkanth, among others. Sushmita Anbuchezhian is bankrolling the movie.

M Thiyagarajan does the editing, while Om Narayan takes care of the cinematography. National Award-winning D Imman is the music director. Post-production of the film is in full swing and is slated for a summer release.

