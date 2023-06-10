Kamal ’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu to have a re-release on June 23

CHENNAI: The Tamil classic cop drama Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu released in 2006, is now gearing up for a re-release, and will hit the screens on June 23. The cast of the film includes Kamal Haasan, Jyotika, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Prakash Raj, and Daniel Balaji, among others. The film was written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and produced under Manickam Narayanan’s Seventh Channel Communications, with the music composed by Harris Jayaraj.