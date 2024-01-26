Kamal, Mani Ratnam start filming for Thug Life

CHENNAI: Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, which was announced earlier last year, went on floors on Wednesday. The film will also see actors like Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Dulquer Salmaan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi and Joju George.

The film is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. Sharing a video of the cast and crew, the production house posted, “The shooting is off to a good start from today. #ThuglifeshootBegins #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #ThugLife (sic).”

While AR Rahman is composing music for the film, the technical crew includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who will be working on a Mani Ratnam film after 2004’s Aayutha Ezhuthu.Sreekar Prasad will be the handling the editing, with Anbariv as the action choreographer duo for Thug Life.