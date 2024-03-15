Kamal, Lokesh, Shruti join hands for Inimel

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s birthday, the makers unveiled the title of the music video Inimel with a poster on Thursday.

Composed and conceptualised by Shruti Haasan, the song will introduce the Kaithi director as an actor for the first time. Kamal Haasan has penned the lyrics for Inimel.



Sharing it on X, makers wrote, “#Inimel all your Delulus become Trulus #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #InimelIdhuvey (sic).”



The poster also appears with the tagline “Delulu is new solulu”.

Releasing under the label of Raaj Kamal Films International, the song is helmed by Dwarkesh Prabakar.

The cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda and the editing is done by Philomin Raj. Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in Salaar: Part One — Ceasefire, started her career as a playback singer at the age of six in her father’s 1992 film Thevar Magan.



Meanwhile, Lokesh is busy working on the pre-production of Rajinikanth’s next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. The film is expected to begin shooting in the summer once the actor completes his work for Vettaiyan.