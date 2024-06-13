Kamal Haasan’s iconic Guna set to re-release in theatres on June 21

CHENNAI: The iconic Tamil movie 'Guna' which was released in 1991, is set for a re-release. Helmed by Santhana Bharathi, the film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is all set to hit the screens after 33 years. Recently, the film and the song, Kanmani Anbodu, started trending after the release of the Malayalam film, Manjummel Boys. Guna will re-release in big screens on June 21.



The film also features Roshini, Rekha, Janagaraj, and Ajay Ratnam, among others. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the project and Vaali penned the lyrics. Venu handled the camera. It is to be noted that Guna received the third prize of the Tamil Nadu State Film Award, under the Best Film category.

Pyramid Audio Group will be re-releasing the mastered version.