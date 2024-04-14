Kamal Haasan hosts lunch for Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he hosted a lunch in Chennai for Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron, whom he called his brother from the same mother "cinema".

Haasan shared a series of pictures on social media from the gathering which was also attended by director Mani Ratnam, composer AR Rahman, and actor couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Haasan said he introduced the renowned Mexican filmmaker, known for movies such as "Roma", "Gravity", and "Y Tu Mama Tambien", to the Banganapalli variety of mangoes.

"Met Mr Alfonso Cuaron, my brethren and an offspring from the same mother 'cinema'. We spoke cinema, cinema and more cinema. "I shared my joy over lunch along with the season's mangoes and some of my fraternity Mr. Maniratnam, Mr. A.R. Rahman, Mr. Ravi K Chandran, Mr. Mahendran, Mr. Narayanan, Ms. Aditi Rao Hydari, Mr. Siddharth and Ms. Amritha," he captioned the photographs on Instagram.

Haasan also shared how Siddharth, his co-star in the upcoming film "Indian 2", quipped "Alfonso meets Banganapalli", in a reference to the director's first name being synonymous with another popular mango variety.

Last week, film critic Anupama Chopra and "12th Fail" director Vidhu Vinod Chopra hosted Cuaron in Mumbai.

"VVC and @alfonsocuaron - filmmakers, friends and lovers of the afternoon siesta. What a wonderful evening! #goodtimes, "Anupama Chopra wrote alongside a picture of the two directors on Instagram.