Kamal Haasan completes 64 years in showbiz

CHENNAI: A President’s Medal for his first on screen performance at the age of four, marked Kamal Haasan’s arrival as a child prodigy and from then on, he has had a career spanning 64 years with over 232 films across six Indian languages.

His Maro Charitra, Sagara Sangamam and Swati Mutyam in Telugu shot him to stardom, and he went on to become a prominent name in Bollywood after the success of films like Ek Duje Ke Liye, Sadma and Saagar. He has acted in Kannada and Bengali films as well.

He has won Padma Bhushan, four National awards, Chevalier award from the French Government apart from Tamil Nadu State Film awards, and Nandi Screen awards.

He runs his own production company Raaj Kamal Films International. Since then, he has produced and directed several films that won both critical and commercial acclaim. He won a national award for producing the film 'Thevar Magan', which was also India’s official entry to Oscars in 1992. His directorial venture Hey Ram became India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2000. It should be noted that he is the only actor to have the highest number of Academy award submissions in Indian cinema.

Kamal has Indian 2, KH233 with H Vinoth, KH234 with Mani Ratnam and Project K in his pipeline.