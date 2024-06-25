Kamal fights corrupt system as Senapathy in Indian 2 trailer

CHENNAI: The trailer of Kamal Haasan-Shankar's much-awaited film of the year, Indian 2 was presented to the audience a few minutes ago. The 156-seconds trailer saw Kamal Haasan return as Senapathy to fight the modern-day corruption. But the trailer is not only about that. Kamal's gimmicks as Senapathy have worked big time and the audience is in for a treat upon the film's release on July 12. The trailer also gives a glimpse into Siddharth's character-- an angry young man and SJ Suryah who is looking to pull off yet another fiery performance as he is heavily clad with jewels on him.

Going by the video, it looks like Priya Bhavanishankar and Rakul Preet Singh play Siddharth's love interests. Bobby Simha plays a police officer who is on the hunt for Senapathy along with late actor Vivekh. What creates the intrigue is the golden Rolls Royce car with a 'Gujarat' number plate on it.

Coming back to Kamal Haasan, Senapathy could be found in Taiwan, which could be carried over from the first part of the franchise that was released and went on to become a blockbuster. The trailer also shows us Kamal as Senapathy indulged in some serious martial arts in Taiwan and a ripped physique. However, the huge question lies in are we equipped to make a film that relies highly on VFX? Probably the film could answer that as this is just the trailer.