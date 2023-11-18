Kamal, Alphonse bond over b’day greetings on voice notes

CHENNAI: On November 7, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan turned 69. While the entire industry wished the veteran on the big day, it seems that the Alphonse Puthren couldn’t reach Kamal to wish him. The director recorded a song in his voice for Kamal Haasan and sent it through R Parthiepan. In the voice note Alphonse had also mentioned that he tried to reach the actor through different sources in vain.

After listening to Alphonse’s song, Kamal reciprocated the love by recording a voice message in which he said, “I heard Alphonse Puthren’s song. I heard that he was not doing well health-wise. But, it looks like he is doing well mentally. His voice reflects that. I wish him happiness. Even though he has taken the decision [of quitting films], let him take care of his health. Take care, Alphonse. Take care.”

Alphonse recently put out a social media post in which he had mentioned that he would quit cinema as he had Autism Spectrum Disorder before deleting it. Meanwhile Kamal Haasan on the work front, will be seen in Indian 2, an untitled project with H Vinoth and Thug Life with Mani Ratnam.