Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani drops pics from Italy shoot, clicks selfie with Prabhas

MUMBAI: Actor Disha Patani dropped pictures and videos from Italy, where she's filming for the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD.' The pictures also feature actor Prabhas. Disha took to her Instagram account from a beach spot in Italy, where they faced chilly and windy weather while filming for Kalki.

She captioned the post, "Italy photo dump..."

In the first picture, Disha is wrapped in a purple blanket, braving the rising wind pressure.

In the next one, she shares a candid moment chatting with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin. Another picture captures Disha getting a touch-up from her makeup team while holding an eye palette.

She also shared a selfie with Prabhas from a cafe.

In another slide, Disha shares a glimpse of her embracing nature's beauty. After Disha posted these pictures on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with excitement for the project.

One user wrote, "It was windy and cold but you've been very brave."

"Awesome pictures Maam. waiting for Kalki to release soon in theaters. Hail Prabhas Anna," wrote another user.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is not the only film that is facing uncertainty over its May 9 release date due to clashes with elections.

Vishwak Sen's Gangs of Godavari has been postponed.

The makers of Vishwak Sen and Neha Sshetty's Gangs of Godavari announced on X that the film will be released on May 17, soon after the election dates were announced.

"Get ready to witness the Most rugged and violent tale from the banks of Godavari! Mass ka Das @VishwakSenActor's #GangsofGodavari to release on May 17th 2024, worldwide. Meet you in theatres this Summer #GOGOnMay17th," wrote the film's producer Sitara Entertainments on X. The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with the first scheduled for April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.