Kajol’s ‘The Trial’ to Sonam’s ‘Blind’: Binge on these shows, films in July

The month of July promises plenty of surprise and adventure for viewers, as a clutch of much-awaited web series and films are lined up for release on OTT platforms. From Kajol’s 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' to Ishwak Singh and Rasika Duggal starrer ‘Adhura’. Take a look at the list below that you can binge watch.

'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha'

The show follows the journey of Noyonika (played by Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband's betrayal.

'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' is a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. The web show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’

A fervent family-drama beautifully showcases how three women from the same family, and of different generations embark on an unforgettable journey.

Directors Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman have helmed the different episodes. The show stars Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy, the eight-episode series is scheduled to be out on Prime Video on July 6.

‘Adhura’

Helmed by Ananya Chatterjee and Gaurav K Chawla, is a supernatural thriller that revolves around a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, a 2007 batch of children who return to the school in 2022 for a reunion and discover terror in the hallways where they once played, and a 2022 batch of students who find fear in the corridors where they once played. The series features Ishwak Singh, Rasika Duggal, and Shrenik Arora and will release on July 7 on Amazon Prime.

'Bawaal'

The film revolves around a love story between two people from different social structures. The romantic drama marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. 'Bawaal' will be released on Amazon Prime on July 21.

'Blind'

Sonam Kapoor's comeback film 'Blind' will showcase a different avatar of the actor. In the film, Sonam essays the role of a visually impaired police officer on a mission to track a serial killer.

Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean crime thriller of the same name, which was directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. The film will be streaming on Jio Cinema on July 7.