Kajol stuns in red sari on Day 3 of Navratri

MUMBAI: Shardiya Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, which is celebrated with tremendous pomp and zeal throughout India. It is dedicated to worshipping Maa Durga and her nine forms, collectively known as Navdurga. During the festivity, there is a tradition to wear different colours on the nine days, which holds special significance.

The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. She represents bravery and beauty and is associated with red colour. Actor Kajol took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with stunning pictures of herself in a red sari.

While posting her gorgeous pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Red is the color that proves miracles can happen in a wardrobe! #thirddayofnavratri"

She left her fans in awe of her look. One of her fans wrote, "Stunning as always"

Another commented, "Oh my goodness, you are firing in REDDDD!!!"

On the first day of Navratri also she shared pictures of herself in an Orange sari.

She captioned it with, "A splash of orange for a day of energy! #orangeisthenewblack #navratri #firstdayofnavratri."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol earlier said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti."

"The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe.

Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders", Kajol added.