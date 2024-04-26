Kajol shares hilarious sneak peek into her workout, asks ‘if this is before or after’

MUMBAI: Kajol shared a hilarious glimpse of her workout from her pilates classes and asked everyone whether the picture was taken before or after her exercise.

Kajol took to Instagram and posted a funny picture from her pilates class.

In the photo, the actress is seen lying down on the pilates machine, wearing athleisure and sunglasses.

“Since everyone wants to know what my workouts look like… Here is a pic… Ab batao yeh workout ke pehle ka hai ya baad main,” she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Kajol, who was last seen in 'Lust Stories 2' and 'The Trial', will soon be appearing in 'Do Patti', alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller tells a captivating story set in the hills of North India.